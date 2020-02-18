Martin, Earley advance to regional

Jackson Earley of East Clinton and Addison Martin of Wilmington will compete in the Elks Great Lakes Regional Hoop Shoot in March. Earley and Martin were age group champions Saturday in the Elks State Hoop Shoot in Gahanna. Earley won the boys 8-9 year old division by making 23 of 25 free throws. Martin is the girls 10-11 year old champion. She made 22 of 25 free throws during regulation then made four out of five free throws in a shoot-off for first place. These two state champions will compete against winners from Michigan and Indiana in the Region 4 competition in Angola, Ind.

Jackson Earley of East Clinton and Addison Martin of Wilmington will compete in the Elks Great Lakes Regional Hoop Shoot in March. Earley and Martin were age group champions Saturday in the Elks State Hoop Shoot in Gahanna. Earley won the boys 8-9 year old division by making 23 of 25 free throws. Martin is the girls 10-11 year old champion. She made 22 of 25 free throws during regulation then made four out of five free throws in a shoot-off for first place. These two state champions will compete against winners from Michigan and Indiana in the Region 4 competition in Angola, Ind. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_BBK_HoopShoot1.jpg Jackson Earley of East Clinton and Addison Martin of Wilmington will compete in the Elks Great Lakes Regional Hoop Shoot in March. Earley and Martin were age group champions Saturday in the Elks State Hoop Shoot in Gahanna. Earley won the boys 8-9 year old division by making 23 of 25 free throws. Martin is the girls 10-11 year old champion. She made 22 of 25 free throws during regulation then made four out of five free throws in a shoot-off for first place. These two state champions will compete against winners from Michigan and Indiana in the Region 4 competition in Angola, Ind. Courtesy Photo