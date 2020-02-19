Capital upsets Wilmington at Raizk Arena 64-57

WILMINGTON — The Capital Crusaders defeated the Wilmington College Lady Quakers, 64-57, in Ohio Athletic Conference action Wednesday night at Fred Raizk Arena.

The defeat snapped a two-game winning streak for Wilmington and sends its seasonal record to 11-13 overall, while Capital improves to 13-11 on the season.

Both teams entered the contest locked in a four-team logjam for the fifth spot in the OAC standings. Wilmington falls to 7-10 in conference action, while Capital is now 8-9 in league action.

The loss put a damper on Wilmington’s Senior Night activities, as Milford graduate Kelly Noll was recognized prior to tip-off. In her final game at Fred Raizk Arena, Noll scored seven points and recorded a three-pointer. That trey gives her a total of 47 on the season.

Capital jumped out to a 23-13 first period lead and Wilmington battled back in the second, outscoring the Crusaders 21-13 to make it a two-point Capital lead at halftime, 36-34.

The Crusaders came out of the locker room with a 10-2 run extending its lead to 46-36 with just under 5:00 to play in the period. Capital took a 52-41 lead into the final quarter.

Wilmington pulled within five points, 55-50, on a pair if three-pointers by non-starter Brooke Davis with 6:15 to play, but would get no closer.

In a losing cause, McKayla Binkley paced the Lady Quaker attack with 10 points, while Zahria Bailey, filling in for injured Kennedy Lewis, followed with 10 points.

For the Crusaders, Cassidy Bosch and Regan Stonerock combined for 40 points.

Capital sweeps the season series from Wilmington, as the Crusaders posted an 81-76 win at Bexley, on Jan. 8.

Wilmington concludes the regular season Saturday, traveling to John Carroll University, currently in second place in the conference standings behind Baldwin-Wallace.

SUMMARY

CU^23^13^16^12^^64

WC^13^21^7^16^^57

