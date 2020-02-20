Harcourt qualifies for district bowling tournament

BLUE ASH — Kennedy Harcourt has bowled her way to the Division I Southwest District tournament next week.

Harcourt, a junior at Wilmington High School, was seventh overall Thursday in the Division I Crossgate Sectional tournament at Crossgate Lanes.

Harcourt had games of 148, 180, 161 for a 489 series. She was seventh among all bowlers and third among individuals not on a district-qualifying team.

Led by sectional champion Madison Littelman who had a 536 series, Seton won the team championship.

The Division I Southwest District tournament is scheduled for Wednesday at Beaver-Vu Lanes in Beavercreek.

SUMMARY

Feb 20, 2020

Division I Sectional

Girls Bowling Tournament

@Crossgate Lanes

Team scores

Seton 3509 Lebanon 3102 Harrison 3095 Ross 3032 Middletown 2986 Mt Notre Dame 2957 Kings 2911 Oak Hills 2894 Loveland 2890 Little Miami 2756 Wilmington 2727

Individuals

1, Madison Littelman (Seton) 536; 7, Kennedy Harcourt (WHS) 148, 180, 161; 35, Ariel Comberger (WHS) 126, 159, 136; 38, Tori Piatt (WHS) 128, 146, 139; 81, Cassidy Cole (WHS) xx, xx, 143; 93, Alexia Frazier (WHS) 100, xx, xx; Substitute 1 101, 98, 106; Substitute 2 xx, 88, xx