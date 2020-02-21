Davis 9th in both events

CANTON — Wilmington’s Jordan Davis had a good day on the second day of the OHSAA Div. II Swimming & Diving Championship at McKinley High School’s C.T. Branin Natatorium.

In the 100 freestyle, Davis sizzled the pool with a 47.72 second swim. Even though he was able to finish ninth, Davis’ time actually was sixth fastest on the night.

In addition, Davis time is new personal best in the 100 free.

In the 100 back, Davis also finished ninth with a 53.22 second time. He went 53.88 in the preliminary heat.

Overall, Davis’ time was the seventh best on the night among all swimmers in the championship and consolation finals.

The two ninth place finishes turned out to be a good bounce-back for the Hurricane sophomore after his two swims on Thursday’s first day of state competition.

Davis qualified for the consolation finals in both the 100-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke.

Jordan Davis, a sophomore at WHS, was 9th in the 100 freestyle and 9th in the 100 backstroke Friday at the OHSAA Division II Swimming & Diving Championship. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_SW_DavisBack_me0214-3.jpg Jordan Davis, a sophomore at WHS, was 9th in the 100 freestyle and 9th in the 100 backstroke Friday at the OHSAA Division II Swimming & Diving Championship. Mark Huber | News Journal File Photo

WHS sophomore has strong day in McKinley pool