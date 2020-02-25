Massie 7th grade boys win championship

The Clinton-Massie seventh grade boys basketball team won the SBAAC championship tournament with a win over Goshen in the title game. The young Falcons also defeated a team from Western Brown and Wilmington in the tournament. In the photo, from left to right, Cooper Carmichael, Peyton Brewer, Jason Flint, Ty Clutter, Carson McDowell, Ashton Carpenter, Brady Russell, Cale Wilson, Avden Faucett, Liam Eades, CJ Greene, Brendan Musser; back row, coaches Dominique Smith and Fred Carmack.

