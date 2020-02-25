MBK Final: 21 Marietta 83 Wilmington 78

MARIETTA – Unable to get over the hump, the Wilmington College men’s basketball team was defeated Tuesday by nationally-ranked Marietta 83-78 in Ohio Athletic Conference tournament action at Ban Johnson Arena.

The Wilmington season ends at 10-16. The Quakers lost their last four games.

Marietta, ranked No. 21 in the nation, continues in the tournament with a record of 21-5.

Wilmington High School graduates Jeffery Mansfield and Matt Smith had big games for WC.

Mansfield finished with 26 points while Smith scored 15.

Payton Smith led WC with six assists. Abdul Kanu grabbed seven rebounds but the Quakers were outrebounded 39-22.

Wilmington had eight turnovers and forced 21 Marietta miscues. WC scored 30 points off those turnovers.

Marietta led by as many as nine in the first half. The Pioneers lead was 54-46 early in the second half. Kanu started a WC rally and finished it with a jumper to tie the game at 66-66 at 6:45.

Marietta never trailed and completed a strong stretch run on top.

