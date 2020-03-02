With 4 champs, Cats second at D2 Blanchester sectional

BLANCHESTER — Blanchester finished as runnerups Saturday at the Division II Blanchester Sectional wrestling tournament at the BHS gym.

The Wildcats finished with 204.5 points while team champion Wyoming had 207 points. Western Brown was a distant third with 152 points.

Champions for the Wildcats were Gage Huston at 160, Colt Conover at 170, Kadin Berwanger at 182 and James Peters at 220.

Blanchester had Zane Panetta at 152, as runnersup.

The top four in each weight class advanced to the district tournament.

Third-place finishers were Jacob Hamm at 113, Gage Berwanger at 132

Fourth-place finisher for WHS was Andrew Frump at 138 pounds.

Huston was seeded No. 2 in the tournament and pinned his way to the title. In the championship match, he faced No. 1 seed Jared Hancock of Wyoming and recorded a pin with one second remaining in the second round.

Conover, the top seed at 170, followed with another impressive run. He pinned three opponents, including Dan Sheard of Indian Hill in the title match (2:50).

Berwanger made it three straight Wildcats winners but took a different route. After a pin in his first match, Berwanger gutted out a 13-7 semifinal win and then a 10-2 triumph over Nathan Berger of Indian Hill in the championship.

Peters, the No. 2 seed, exacted a bit of revenge with the championship at 220. He decisioned top seed Gary Powell of Western Brown 11-3 for the crown. Powell stunned Peters in last week’s 220-pound SBAAC championship match.

SUMMARY

Feb 29, 2020

Div II Blanchester Sectional

@BHS gym

Team Scores

1. Wyoming 207.0; 2. Blanchester 204.5; 3. Western Brown 152.0; 4. Bethel-Tate 149.5; 5. Indian Hill 142.0; 6. Goshen 130.5; 7. Batavia 96.5; 8. New Richmond 75.0; 9. Taylor 72.0; 10. Aiken 65.0; 11. Norwood 46.0; 12. Shroder 10.0; 13. Hughes 0.0

