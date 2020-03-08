Cline caps career with state wrestling berth

TROY — East Clinton’s Jon Cline has earned a beth to the OHSAA Division III Wrestling Championship.

The East Clinton senior finished second at 170 pounds Saturday at the Division II Southwest District Wrestling Championship at Hobart Arena.

Cline is the second East Clinton wrestlers to advance to the state tournament. Wyatt Riddle finished fourth in 2018.

“We are beyond thrilled for what Jon has accomplished in his wrestling career here at EC and watching him reach his goals in his final year,” head coach Doug Stehlin said.

Cooper Rack won a pair of matches at the district tournament, decisioning Nyah Hodge-Miller of Spencerville Friday night, 18-4, and then coming back with a 3-1 win over Kyler Walsh of Carlisle on Saturday. He was, however, knocked out of the tournament by Payton Platfoot of Versailles 9-0 in the consolation quarterfinal round.

Cline blanked his first two opponents, winning 10-0 over Caleb Welch of Allen East and then 6-0 over Trentin Alexander of Covington.

Despite giving up his first points of the tournament, Cline posted a 6-2 win over Chase Martin of Delphos St. John in the semifinal round. Martin was ranked 19th, one spot behind Cline.

In the championship match, Cline met Steele Boysel of Benjamin Logan, who was ranked No. 3. Boysel was a 9-3 winner over Cline.

SUMMARY

March 7, 2020

@Hobart Arena

Div III Southwest District Wrestling Championship

106: Cooper Rack dec Nyah Hodge-Miller (Spencerville) 18-4; was pinned by Cooper Shore (Miami East) 1:40; decisioned Kyler Walsh (Carlisle) 3-1; was dec by Payton Platfoot (Versailles) 9-0. Did not place

160: Michael Horn was pinned by Hayden Pummel (Indian Lake) 1:21; was pinned by Myron Hollingsworth (Stivers) 3:43. Did not place

170: Jonathan Cline dec Caleb Welch (Allen East) 10-0; dec Trentin Alexander (Covington) 6-0; dec Chase Martin (Delphos St Johns) 6-2; was dec by Steele Boysel (Ben Logan) 9-3. Finished second

182: Nathan Vest was pinned by Craig Montgomery (Troy Christian) 0:25; was pinned by Edwards (Lehman Catholic) 2:03. Did not place

220: Jayson Edison was pinned by Nolan Tobe (Coldwater) 0:20; was pinned by Jeremiah Carter (Northridge) 2:53. Did not place

