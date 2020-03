East Clinton freshman Libby Evanshine was given honorable mention Division III All-Ohio Monday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

Evanshine was one of five girls from Clinton County who were named to one of the OPSWA All-Southwest District teams. Evanshine was a second team selection in Division III.

A 5-10 guard, Evanshine averaged 15 points and seven rebounds a game for the Lady Astros this past season. She had single-game bests of 34 points and 20 rebounds.