Wilmington’s Jamiel, Huffman to play in all-star games

Wilmington High School will be represented in a pair of girls all-star basketball games March 16-17 at Bethel High School in Tipp City.

Senior Jasmine Jamiel has been selected to play in the second annual Dayton Senior All-Star Classic on March 16 while freshman Sophie Huffman has been selected to play in the underclass game on March 17.

There will be two games on the 16th, the first to begin at 6 p.m. with a second game to follow.

Jamiel will play in the second game. Other players on Jamiel’s roster include Zoe Stephens of Edgewood, Tylah Yeomans of Piqua, Katie McCrary of Northmont, Bailey Shepherd of Eaton, Samaria Brown of Dunbar, Allie Stefanek of Carroll, Kenzi Saunders of Madison, Aubrey Stupp of Valley View and Julia Keller of Carroll.

On March 17, the fifth annual Bill Moss Memorial Dayton Underclass All-Star Games will take place with the freshman game set to start at 5 p.m. and the sophomore, junior combo game to follow.

Huffman’s teammates in the first game include Jackie Fye of Brookville, Claire Henry of Greenon, Rylee Sagester of Tri-Village, Taylor Farris of Northeastern (Ind.), Aby Holtman of Ryle (Ky.), Campbell Jewell of Preble Shawnee, Morgan Hunt of Tri-Village, Rylee Leonard of Eastern and Allison Kinney of Indian Lake.

“If you are a local basketball fan, this will be the place to spend two days catching most of the area’s best players all under one roof,” said tournament director Jim Dabbelt, a Miami Valley resident and editor of Ohio’s premier girls basketball media outlet The Dabbelt Report.

Dabbelt also expects several college coaches to attend, as most of these players are being recruited by schools all around the country.

“Unfortunately, Division One schools cannot attend but all other levels should be represented,” he said.

The underclass event is named after former Urbana High School girls basketball coach Bill Moss, who passed away a few years ago during the season. Moss and Dabbelt combined to create this event several years ago and the event took on Moss’ name after the legendary coach passed away.

Admission to the event is $5 each day. The games also will be broadcast live at www.gemcitysports.com.

