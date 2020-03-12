Amburgy signs with Mt. Vernon Nazarene for tennis

Clinton-Massie senior Clayton Amburgy has chosen to play tennis next season with Mount Vernon Nazarene University. Amburgy’s teammate Austin Faucett also has chosen to play at Mount Vernon Nazarene University. In the photo, from left to right, Roseanne Amburgy, Clayton Amburgy, MVNU tennis coach Alvin Cheng and CMHS tennis coach Rod Amburgy.

Clinton-Massie senior Clayton Amburgy has chosen to play tennis next season with Mount Vernon Nazarene University. Amburgy’s teammate Austin Faucett also has chosen to play at Mount Vernon Nazarene University. In the photo, from left to right, Roseanne Amburgy, Clayton Amburgy, MVNU tennis coach Alvin Cheng and CMHS tennis coach Rod Amburgy. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_TEN_amburgysigns.jpg Clinton-Massie senior Clayton Amburgy has chosen to play tennis next season with Mount Vernon Nazarene University. Amburgy’s teammate Austin Faucett also has chosen to play at Mount Vernon Nazarene University. In the photo, from left to right, Roseanne Amburgy, Clayton Amburgy, MVNU tennis coach Alvin Cheng and CMHS tennis coach Rod Amburgy. Courtesy Photo