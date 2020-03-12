OHSAA postpones all winter sports tournaments

The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced that all remaining winter tournament contests are immediately postponed due to the growing situation with the coronavirus COVID-19.

The suspended tournaments include the girls state basketball tournament; the state individual wrestling tournament; the state ice hockey tournament, and the boys regional and state basketball tournaments.

Clinton County had five individuals preparing for the state wrestling tournament – James Peters and Kadin Berwanger from Blanchester, Colton Doyle and Robby Frederick from Clinton-Massie and Jonathan Cline from East Clinton.

“We will use this time to work with the appropriate state authorities and health experts to determine our next steps moving forward,” Snodgrass said. “We realize this is disappointing for our participants and their fans, but the overall health and safety of everyone involved in our tournaments is our priority.”

No timetable has been determined for possible rescheduling for the tournaments.

The announcement was made after state and local officials recommended that no public gatherings take place to help slow the spread of the virus.

The OHSAA will send further updates regarding ticket refunds.

5 county wrestlers must wait to see if season will continue