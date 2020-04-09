County wrestlers earn SWOWCA honors

Despite not having a state championship tournament, wrestlers in Clinton County received post-season honors from the Southwest Ohio Wrestling Coaches Association.

In Division III, East Clinton’s Jonathan Cline earned first team honors at 170 pounds. Cooper Rack was named second team at 106 pounds. Honorable mention was given to Michael Horn at 160 pounds, Nathan Vest at 182 and Jayson Edison at 220.

Cline also earned Academic All-Ohio honors with a 3.671 grade point average along with qualifying for the state tournament.

First team honors in Division II went to Blake Seaman of Clinton-Massie at 132 pounds, Robbie Frederick of Clinton-Massie at 145, Gage Huston of Blanchester at 160, Colton Doyle of Clinton-Massie at 195 and James Peters of Blanchester at 220 pounds.

In Division II, honors for local wrestlers by weight class were:

• 106: None

• 113: Honorable mention to Thane McCoy of Wilmington, Grant Moorman of Clinton-Massie and Jacob Hamm of Blanchester.

• 120: Honorable mention to Carson Hibbs of Wilmington.

• 126: Honorable mention to Donovan Butler of Wilmington.

• 132: First team Blake Seaman of Clinton-Massie.

• 138: Honorable mention to Dominic Davidson of Wilmington.

• 145: First team Robbie Frederick of Clinton-Massie. Honorable mention to Sam Eastes of Wilmington.

• 152: Honorable mention to Zane Panetta of Blanchester.

• 160: First team Gage Huston of Blanchester. Honorable mention Kile Holland of Wilmington.

• 170: Second team Colt Conover of Blanchester.

• 182: Second team Kadin Berwanger of Blanchester. Honorable mention Braxton Green of Clinton-Massie.

• 195: First team Colton Doyle of Clinton-Massie. Honorable mention to Logan Current of Wilmington.

• 220: First team James Peters of Blanchester. Honorable mention to Joe Baughman of Clinton-Massie.

• 285: Honorable mention Lane Schulz of Clinton-Massie.

