The Blanchester Local School District is in need of three coaches for the upcoming fall sports season.

At the varsity level, Blanchester has an opening for boys varsity soccer following he resignation of Andrew Freeman.

There also is a need for a boys/girls cross country coach. Sara Estrada resigned from that post.

At the middle school level, Blanchester has an opening for seventh and eighth grade volleyball.

Anyone interested should contact Bryan Pennix via email at pennixb@blan.org.