Blan seeking trio of new fall coaches

The Blanchester Local School District is in need of three coaches for the upcoming fall sports season.

At the varsity level, Blanchester has an opening for boys varsity soccer following he resignation of Andrew Freeman.

There also is a need for a boys/girls cross country coach. Sara Estrada resigned from that post.

At the middle school level, Blanchester has an opening for seventh and eighth grade volleyball.

Anyone interested should contact Bryan Pennix via email at pennixb@blan.org.

The PGA Tour has said the first four events upon its return at Colonial next month will not have fans. That means the Memorial — now scheduled as the sixth event (July 16-19) — is planning to have spectators, according to a story by The Associated Press.

Just not as many.

Dan Sullivan, the tournament director, says there will not be grandstands — Muirfield Village in Dublin didn’t need that many, anyway, because of the landscape — and beverages will be sold only in bottles.

Most interesting about his discussion last week with the Greater Columbus Sports Commission was the concept of chips inserted in badges to determine how fans are gathering.

“At any time we can know around the golf course how many people are collecting in a certain area,” he said. “We’re going to use that technology to make sure that we’re protecting everyone around us, protecting the folks that are inside those various venues and make sure that we’re monitoring effectively and producing a tournament that everyone can be comfortable with.”

The Mid-American Conference is eliminating postseason tournaments in eight sports, including baseball and softball, and men’s and women’s basketball are among nine sports that will have postseasons scaled back, according to a story by The Associated Press.

The MAC’s announced the cost-cutting move Tuesday in response to the financial crisis being brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Postseason tournaments will also be discontinued in field hockey, women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s tennis and men’s and women’s soccer. Champions in the 12-team conference will be determined by regular-season results in sports without postseason tournaments.

Men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will only include the top eight teams in the final regular-season standings. Regular-season basketball schedules will increase to 20 conference games and opening round, on-campus tournament games will be eliminated.

Volleyball, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track and field and men’s and women’s golf will also have postseasons with fewer participants.

The postseason changes cover the next four seasons and will be “evaluated as the economic situation stabilizes and improves,” the conference said in a statement.

