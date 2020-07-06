OAC moving forward with fall schedule

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – The Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC), the nation’s third oldest collegiate athletic league, has announced plans for fall sports in 2020.

The conference is excited about providing a bounty of athletic opportunities for student-athletes at its 10 member campuses, according to a press release from Wilmington College.

The OAC has adopted the NCAA three-phase Resocialization Plan on campus, 14 days in each Phase One and Two with varying days per sport in Phase Three.

Fall competition in all sports will begin Sept. 19 and the league will play conference-only competition in football, soccer and volleyball, while permitting cross country, golf and tennis to play outside competition.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes is of utmost concern,” said OAC Commissioner Tim Gleason, “as well as our campuses and the communities they are in. We believe we have reached a great balance of health and safety while at the same time providing a vibrant sports schedule for the student-athletes.”

To that end, the OAC is preparing schedules that maximize participation opportunities that lead to conference championships and subsequent NCAA participation.

Other members of the OAC are Heidelberg, Mount Union, Marietta, John Carroll, Ohio Northern, Baldwin-Wallace and Muskingum.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_LOGO.wc_.jpg