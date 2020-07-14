Snowmoon sets track record at Fair

Snowmoon blistered the Clinton County Fairgrounds track with a new record for the mile pace Monday at the Clinton County Fair.

In the fourth race of the day, Snowmoon, Jason Beattie in the sulkey, went 1:55.3 to establish a new pacing record in the mile pace for 3-year-old colts.

The previous record of 1:56 was held by Dr. Elbon and Jimmy Ray Lou.

Talk At Me Turbo, with Kalen A. Kelly of Sabina as one of the owners, won the sixth race Monday at the Fair.

The horse clocked 2:03.1 o win the mile trot for 2-year-old colts.

Fifty Flat, a pacer owned in part by Scott W. Hagemeyer of Clarksville, was runnerup in the fourth race.

Following are results of each race on Monday:

• Race 1: 2 year old colts, mile pace.

Woo Said (Allen Woolums) 1:59.2; Atta Boy Chris (Ken Holliday) 2:01; Big Boss Hill (Kiara Morgan) 2:01.2

• Race 2: 2 year old colts, mile trot

Newsboy (Shawn Barker II) 2:06; Charming Kash (Michelle Caldwell) 2:08; Broadway Buckeye (Brady Galliers) 2:10.4

• Race 3: 3 year old colts, mile trot

Sundancediamond (Shawn Barker II) 2:01.4; Fausss Rumeurs (Ken Holliday) 2:02; Lincoln Tunnel (Jeff Nisonger) 2:02.1

• Race 4: 3 year old colts, mile pace

Snowmoon (Jason Beattie) 1:55.3; Fifty Flat (Jeff Nisonger) 1:56.3; Big Bretta (Scott Cisco) 1:56.4

• Race 5: 2 year old colts, mile pace

Hello Rocky (Scott Cisco) 2:03.0; Speakerofdahouse (Shawn Barker II) 2:03.3; Mach Rock (Jeff Nisonger) 2:05.3

• Race 6: 2 year old colts, mile trot

Talk At Me Turbo (Kacey Burns) 2:03.1; Spry Mister (Bill Long Jr) 2:06.4; Deer Run Billy (Shawn Barker II) 2:07

• Race 7: 3 year old colts, mile trot

Jamahl Chip (Scott Cisco) 2:06.3; Pure Peter (Shawn Barker II) 2:07.0; Cash Credit (Michelle Caldwell) 2:07.1

• Race 8: 3 year old colts, mile pace

Mr Ds Rock (Shawn Barker II) 1:59.2; Wf Eeyore (Jeff Nisonger) 1:59.3; Mel Matt (Scott Cisco) 2:00.1

• Race 9: 2 year old colts, mile pace

Some High Dreamer (Jeff Nisonger) 2:05.4; Jumpin Jim Finn (Charles Bolen) 2:06.0; Yankee Sage (Scott Cisco) 2:06.3

