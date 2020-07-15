Georges horses win 2 at fair

A couple of Wilmington-owned horses reached the winner’s circle Tuesday in harness racing at the Clinton County Fair.

Forget The Past in the third race is owned in part by Brian Georges, who also trains the horse. The 2 year old filly won the mile trot in 2:05.4

In the fourth race, Sittin Pretty, owned in part by Mary Ann Georges of Wilmington, won the 3 year old filly mile trot by photo-finish in 2:05.0. Brian Georges trains the horse.

In the eighth race, Twin Power came in second with Hi Kitty third. Twin Power is owned by Brad Woodruff of Sabina and trained by Brian Georges. Hi Kitty is owned in part by Mark Winters of Sabina.

The finish line photographer on Tuesday earned their keep, so to speak.

In addition to the fourth race, other close finishes included the fifth race when Doctor Alyssa and Johns Flighty Girls both finished in 2:00.1. Doctor Alyssa was the race winner.

In the sixth race, Creekside Duchess and Cinco Senorita both crossed the line in 2:05.3 with Creekside Duchess being declared the winner.

In the 10th race, Cenalta Power was runnerup as three horses finished in 1:58.3 and another crossed the finish line in 1:58.4. Cenalta Power is owned by Kent Walker of New Vienna and trained by Brian Georges.

Driver DeWayne Minor posted back-to-back wins in the fourth and fifth races, edging driver Thomas Litt in both journeys around the Clinton County half mile oval.

Following are the complete results from Tuesday harness racing at the Fair.

• Race 1: 3 year old fillies, mile pace

Margarita Nobbie (Roy Wilson) 2:00.0; Perfect Artist (Jeff Nisonger) 2:00.1; The Rocker (Scott Cisco) 2:01.1

• Race 2: 2 year old fillies, mile pace

Big Bad Abba (Scott Cisco) 2:04.4; Fire In March (Pierce Henry) 2:04.4; Lady Bambi (Ronnie Gillespie) 2:05.2

• Race 3: 2 year old fillies, mile trot

Forget The Past (DeWayne Minor) 2:05.4; A Queen Forever (Thomas Litt) 2:08.1; K Anne (Roy Burns) 2:08.1

• Race 4: 3 year old fillies, mile trot

Sittin Pretty (DeWayne Minor) 2:05.0; Hillz (Thomas Litt) 2:05.0; Full Of Truth (Roy Burns) 2:10.2

• Race 5: 3 year old fillies, mile pace

Doctor Alyssa (Beau Brown) 2:00.1; Johns Flighty Girl (Dustin Bothman) 2:00.1; Marion Hanover (Austin Hanners) 2:01.4

• Race 6: 2 year old fillies, mile pace

Creekside Duchess (Jeff Nisonger) 2:05.3; Cinco Senorita (Brady Galliers) 2:05.3; Not Just Any Girl (Keith Crawford) 2:06.0

• Race 7: 2 year old fillies, mile trot

Charlotte K (Dustin Bothman) 2:06.4; Whispering Willow (Jeff Nisonger) 2:07.1; Shari’s Hope (Jack Franklin) 2:09.0

• Race 8: 3 year old fillies, mile pace

T Degengold (Jeff Nisonger) 1:57.4; Twin Power (DeWayne Minor) 1:58.2; Hi Kitty (Mark Winters Jr) 1:59.1

• Race 9: Spring Haven Farms Ladies Driving Series

Moreland Flash (Amy Wengerd) 1:59.4; Roy Cam-hall (Bobbie Jo Brewer) 2:00; Tiguan Seelster (Heather Woolums) 2:00.2

• Race 10: Spring Haven Farms Ladies Driving Series

Norma Jean (Kacey Burns) 1:58.3; Cenalta Power (Heather Woolums) 1:58.3; Brian J (Amy Wengerd) 1:58.3

Nobbie Artist | Photo By Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_1_Nobbie_Artist.jpg Nobbie Artist | Photo By Elizabeth Clark Big Bad Abba and Fire In March | Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_2_Abba_March.jpg Big Bad Abba and Fire In March | Photo by Elizabeth Clark Forget The Past | Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_4_ForgetThePast.jpg Forget The Past | Photo by Elizabeth Clark Tuesday’s First Race | Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_Race1_Tuesday.jpg Tuesday’s First Race | Photo by Elizabeth Clark Tuesday’s Second Race | Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_Race2_Tuesday.jpg Tuesday’s Second Race | Photo by Elizabeth Clark Tuesday’s Third Race | Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_Race3_Tuesday.jpg Tuesday’s Third Race | Photo by Elizabeth Clark

