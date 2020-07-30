2 eagles lead trio to Elks top spot

The team of Dick Mitchener, Clarence Cross and Jim Jones eagled two holes Thursday en route to winning the weekly Community Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Club.

The winners had eagles on Nos. 2 and 8 and birdies on Nos. 1, 4, 6 and 7. They finished with an 8-under par 28.

The rest of the field:

• 30: Doggie Anderson, French Hatfield, Mark Hess.

• 31: Rocky Long, June Fryman, Jeff Fryman, Fred Stern.

• 31: Kathy Keltner, Andy Keltner, Eric Keltner, Jim Luck.

• 33: Gary Newbry, Clay Lantz, Steve Olinger, Gary Schrader.

• 34: Don Sicurella, Rusty Smethwick, Carl Wright, Herb Johnson.