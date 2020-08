MOWRYSTOWN — Blanchester’s Brian Miller was the match medalist Thursday in a two-school match with Lynchburg-Clay at Whiteoak Golf Club.

Miller had a 4-over par 40 on the 3,073-yard layout.

Blanchester did not have a full team. Lynchburg-Clay posted three scores below 48 in the match and finished with a team score of 194.

Andrew Osborn of BHS was fifth overall with a 51 while Bryce Bandow came in with a 56 and finished sixth.

Andrew Osborn Bryce Bandow Brian Miller