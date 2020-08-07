BHS tennis opens with 5-0 win at Colerain

CINCINNATI — The Blanchester High School tennis team opened its season Friday with a 5-0 win at Colerain.

“First off, a huge thanks to Barb Prater with transportation and to (BHS athletic director) Brad Ballinger for approving the switch,” BHS coach Matt Sexton said. “We will all have to be flexible this year and I’m very grateful they were able to accommodate us.”

The match was originally scheduled to be played on the BHS courts.

“The girls played very well,” said Sexton. “Singles should be a strength for us and they all played well. I’m very happy for Abbey Irwin and Rianna Mueller as they both picked up their first varsity wins.

“Monday and Tuesday are more tests to get us ready for league play. A doubleheader Monday against two solid teams will be tough and Madeira on Tuesday won’t be easy. I’m looking forward to see how we handle the challenge.”

SUMMARY

Aug 7, 2020

@Colerain High School

Blanchester 5, Colerain 0

Singles

1: Maddy Coyle d. Taylor Ritzi 6-1, 6-1

2: Grace Irwin d. Nina Rigby 6-1, 6-0

3: Annie Trovillo d. Karissa Vickers 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

1: Taylor Bradley, Abbey Irwin d. Samantha Woystek, Kyli Hooker 6-3, 6-1

2: Rianna Mueller, Maggie Caldwell d. Emili Lazova, Lydia Casey 6-1, 6-3

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/08/web1_LOGO-bhs-letter.jpg