BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester girls tennis team dropped a close one 3-2 Tuesday to Madeira in non-league action on the BHS courts.

The match came down to first singles, where BHS’s Maddy Coyle lost a 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 two-and-a-half hour marathon.

“Maddy had another tough opponent,” Blan coach Matt Sexton said. “It was an excellent match with both players grinding it out with the team match hanging in the balance. It really could have gone either way.”

Blanchester is 2-2 on the year. For the Lady Mustangs, the match was their first of the season.

Grace Irwin and Annie Trovillo dominated their singles matches for the Ladycats wins.

SUMMARY

Aug. 11, 2020

@Blanchester High School

Madeira 3, Blanchester 2

Singles

1: Alex Drossos (M) d. Maddy Coyle 1-6, 6-3, 6-4

2: Grace Irwin (B) d. Lexi Born 6-1, 6-0

3: Annie Trovillo (B) d. Naz Kocaoglu 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

1: Abigail Palmer, Kaitlynn Teng (M) d. Taylor Bradley, Rianna Mueller 6-1, 6-0

2: G. Hugentobler, C. Masys (M) d. Ashleigh Osborn, Lily Collins 6-2, 6-3

