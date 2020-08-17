CM 3rd, WHS 5th in SBCA outing at Elks Run

BATAVIA — Clinton-Massie had three sub-45 scores Monday and finished third in the SBAAC American Division boys golf outing at the Elks Run Golf Course.

Batavia won the match with 166 while New Richmond followed with 177. Clinton-Massie posted a 183 while Wilmington had 194.

Ethan Johnson led the Falcons with a 43 while Dakota Gasaway and Michael Moritz both had 44.

Ty Shepard of Batavia was medalist with a 37.

For Wilmington, Braydon Conley had a 45, Brady Leathley a 46 and Dylan Cole carded a 47.

SUMMARY

Aug 17, 2020

@Elks Run Golf Course

SBAAC American Division

TEAMS: Batavia 166 New Richmond 177 Clinton-Massie 183 Western Brown 188 Wilmington 194 Goshen 215

WIL: Braydon Conley 45 Brady Leathley 46 Dylan Cole 47 Braden Harmeling 59 Jaden Snyder 56 Brayden Smith 58

CM: Dakota Gasaway 44 Ethan Johnson 43 Michael Moritz 44 Clay Carroll 62 George Chowning 56 Logan Miller 52

NR: Jake Riffle 40 Jackson Miller 43, Spencer Ast 47, Brady Merz 47 Jack Nicoloff 51 Connor Fouss 50

WB: Kaden Huddle 43 Kellan Pinkerton 45 Hunter Bolender 50 Anthony Wright 50 Luke Bronson 56

BAT: Ty Shepard 37 Luke Turner 41 Austin Hensley 51 Ethan Hensley 43 Isaac Bell 50 Josh Berger 45

GO: Brice Noland 50 Ethan Cox 53 Quentin Rice 58 Jackson Litzau 54 Ryan Ableing 68 Tim Bauer 60

