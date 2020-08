GREEN TOWNSHIP — Playing the front nine at Snow Hill Country Club, the Clinton-Massie boys golf team defeated East Clinton 195 to 218 Thursday afternoon.

Dakota Gasaway led the Falcons with a 45. Quinten Tolle was the low Astro with a 48.

Also for Massie, Ethan Johnson, Mike Moritz and Clay Carroll came in at 50. Cam Morgan shot a 51 and George Chowning had a 54.

For the Astros, Nathan Ellis had a 49 and Cooper Rack carded a 53. Isaiah Rowe shot 68 and Austin Kmatz had a 69.