WHS tennis serves up 4-1 win over NR

WILMINGTON — In relatively easy fashion, the Wilmington High School tennis team defeated New Richmond 4-1 Thursday in SBAAC American Division action on the WHS courts.

Wilmington is 2-2 overall and 2-0 in the American.

Claire Burns improved to 4-0. Emilee Pham won her first match of the season.

“Emilee played very consistent as usual,” WHS coach Doug Cooper said. “Emma (Lewis) and Chandni (Sharma) palyed well.

“Claire and Jenna (Taylor) were both dominant in their second sets after getting settled in to their match.”

SUMMARY

Aug. 20, 2020

@Wilmington HS

Wilmington 4 New Richmond 1

Singles

1: Claire Burns def Sophia Dragoo 6-1, 6-0

2: Jenna Taylor def Karyn Manning 6-3, 6-0

3: Emilee Pham def Emma Kussman 6-1, 6-3

Doubles

1: Emma Lewis, Chandni Sharma def Kylie Cornette, Maddie Wells 6-1, 6-1

2: Gracie Conger, Josie Heys were def by Colandra Farrell, Rebecca Holbrook 6-1, 1-6, 7-10

Exhibition Singles

1: Auni Patel won 3-6, 6-3, 6-2

Exhibition Doubles

1: Ella Zeigler, Rory Housh won 6-4, 6-2