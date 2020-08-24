Parks and Rec fall soccer registration underway

Registration is underway for the Wilmington Parks and Recreation Department fall soccer program.

Online registration can be done online at http://bit.ly/fallsoccer2020. Registration is open until Friday. Forms also are available at the athletic coordinator’s office at J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park.

Leagues will be determined by numbers for grade levels. Coaches are to contact players by Sept. 13. Practices will begin Sept. 14.

Matches are scheduled to be played on Tuesdays and Thursdays, but that could change depending on the number of participants who have signed up, according to a press release.

Competition is set to begin Sept. 22, weather permitting.

Cost is $30 for Wilmington residents, with a $15 fee for additional children in a family. Cost is $40 for those who live outside Wilmington with an additional child cost of $20. Payments received after Aug. 28 will be assessed a $10 late fee.

Payments can be mailed (Parks and Rec, 69 N. South St.) or dropped off at the athletic coordinator’s office at the park. There is a $30 fee for returned checks.

For more information contact Jody Drake at 366-6682 or via email (wilmingtonparkathletics@gmail.com).