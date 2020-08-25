Meredith, Richardson, Young crowned Elks champions

The Elks 797 Golf Club crowned a trio of champions this weekend.

In the Nicklaus Flight, 0-8 handicap golfers, Spencer Meredith defeated Jordan Berlin 3 and 2 in the title match.

In the Woods Flight, 8-plus handicap golfers, Phil Richardson defeated Brad Johnston 1-up in the finals.

In the Palmer Flight, senior golfers, Rich Young was a 2 and 1 winner over Keith Mason in the championship.

Championship weekend was held Saturday and Sunday at the Elks. Each flight was decided with an 18-hole match play event, club general manager Randall Davis said.