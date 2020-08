BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester High School boys soccer team opened its season Tuesday with a 9-2 loss to Georgetown in SBAAC National Division action at Barbour Memorial Field.

BHS coach Benny Spirk said his squad played hard for 80 minutes and played a strong second half. “I’m proud of our team’s effort,” the first year coach said.

Colton Wilson and Carter Stevens scored the goals for the Wildcats. Jacob Haun assisted on both.