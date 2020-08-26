Blanchester CC competes at Felicity Early Bird Run

FELICITY — Blanchester cross country competed at the Early Bird Run Wednesday at Washington Township Park.

Aubrey Stevens was ninth in the girls race, clocking in with a 26:59.81.

Emma Damewood finished 17th in 28:44.93.

Morgan Cravens of Batavia was the race winner in 23:08.62.

On the boys side, Brett Bandow was the first Wildcat runners to cross the line, finishing 15th in 21:19.61.

Nick Musselman was 22nd in 21:46.12 and Drew Wyss was 38th in 23:20.64.

Blanchester had one middle school runner compete, Kaci Grillot in the girls race. She was 60th in 29:26.35.