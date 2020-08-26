Carroll clips Massie in volleyball sweep

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie volleyball team dropped its first match of the season Wednesday to Dayton Carroll, 12-25, 17-25, 22-25, in a non-league match at the Lebanon Road gym.

CM coach Stephanie Reveal said Carroll was a “really great defensive team.”

“They picked up everything,” she said. “We came out flag and dug ourselves a hole we just could not overcome. Our own mistakes killed us. Not having that normal routine with everyone back in school is rough.”

Kennedy Thompson had three points, eight assists, two aces and four digs. Cadin Reveal totaled seven kills, an assist, two aces and seven digs. Kinsey Beam had seven points, a kill, an ace and five digs. Courtney Fisher had three digs.

Natalee Hillman had two points, two kills, an ace and five digs. Cailyn Crain had five points, seven kills, an ace and two digs. Holly Young had two points, an ace and 15 digs.

Massie is 2-1 on the season.