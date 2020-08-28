East Clinton JV volleyball wins in 2

OWENSVILLE —The East Clinton junior varsity volleyball team defeated Clermont Northeastern 25-8, 25-22 Thursday in SBAAC National Division competition.

“We served really well,” coach Bob Malone said. “We only had two missed serves all match. I am so proud of these ladies and the desire they have to play volleyball. We were able to work everyone in the second set and they worked hard and finished strong.”

Trinity Bain played a rock solid defense and was one of our leading servers with eight good serves, an ace, a kill, a dig and a perfect pass, Malone reported.

Eryn Bowman had an ace, a kill and a perfect pass. Jordan Collom had two good serves, an ace, two assists and two perfect passes. Cadence Howard had a kill.

Lauren Runyon had two aces, a good serve and two kills. Aubrie Simpson contributed with seven straight serves, two aces, and four perfect passes. Lauren Stonewall had three aces, a kill and six assists. Savannah Tolle had three aces, six good serves and five perfect passes.

Megan Tong had six good serves, three kills, 14 assists, a dig and two perfect passes. Reagan Walker, Bryston Roach and Jena Stanley came in the second set, worked hard and helped bring home the win, Malone added.