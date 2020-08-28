Hillsboro too much for Massie at Elks

HILLSBORO — The Clinton-Massie boys golf team was defeated by Hillsboro 184 to 201 Wednesday in a non-league match at the Hillsboro Elks Golf Course.

“It was our worst performance of the year,” CM coach Phil Larrick said. “We have a lot of work to do before our next match (Tuesday) at Snow Hill Country Club.”

Gabe Mycroft of Hillsboro was match medalist with a 45.

For Clinton-Massie, Dakota Gasaway had a 47, Ethan Johnson 50, Michael Moritz 54, Clay Carroll 52, Cam Morgan 52, George Chowning 59.

The Massie reserve squad also was defeated 225 to 248. Shawn Rogers of Hillsboro was medalist with a 49.

For the Falcons, Logan Miller had 52, Ethan Robinette 72, Quinton Smith 61, Samuel Janus 63.