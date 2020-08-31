Ladycats outlast Lady Lions 3-2

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester girls tennis team outlasted New Richmond 3-2 Monday in a non-league match on the BHS courts.

Grace Irwin and Annie Trovillo on the singles courts and the doubles pairing of Taylor Bradley and Rianna Mueller posted wins for BHS.

Blanchester is now 8-2 overall while New Richmond is 0-5.

“This was a solid win against a New Richmond team that is much better than its record indicates,” BHS head coach Matt Sexton said. “Two of their losses are to Wilmington and Anderson, and those are two outstanding teams. (Sophia) Dragoo is a very good player at first. I thought Maddy (Coyle) played her tough. Maddy made her hit good shots to win and that’s what she was able to do.

“I thought Grace and Annie both gutted out solid wins against senior opponents at 2 and 3. Those were quality wins. I’ve been impressed with how first doubles has progressed. I thought they played their best match of the season.”

SUMMARY

Monday, August 31, 2020

@Blanchester HS

Blanchester 3, New Richmond 2

Singles

1: Sophia Dragoo (N) d. Maddy Coyle 6-3, 6-1

2: Grace Irwin (B) d. Koryn Manning 6-2, 6-2

3: Annie Trovillo (B) d. Emma Kussman 6-3, 6-4

Doubles

1: Taylor Bradley, Rianna Mueller (B) d. Maddie Wells, Kylie Cornette 6-4, 6-1

2: Rebecca Holbrook, Calandra Farrell (N) d. Ashleigh Osborn, Maggie Caldwell 6-2, 6-3