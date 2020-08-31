WHS tennis stays unbeaten in American Division

MT ORAB — The Wilmington High School girls tennis team remained unbeaten in league play Monday with a 4-1 victory over Western Brown in SBAAC American Division competition.

Wilmington’s record is even overall at 3-3 but the Lady Hurricane is 3-0 against American Division rivals.

Emma Lewis and Chandni Sharma posted a thrilling 6-4, 4-6, 10-3 win at second doubles.

“Chandni and Emma had a reall battle,” WHS coach Doug Cooper said. “They made some adjustments and were able to get the win.”

SUMMARY

Aug. 31, 2020

@Western Brown HS

Wilmington 4 Western Brown 1

Singles

1: Claire Burns def Madison Kirk 6-0, 6-0

2: Jenna Taylor def Liv Cunningham 6-0, 6-0

3: Emilee Pham def Shyla Burson 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

1: Gracie Conger, Ella Zeigler were def by Brooklyn Miller, Shelby Kuttler 1-6, 4-6

2: Emma Lewis, Chandni Sharma def Haylee Steele, Cassidy Luttrell 6-4, 4-6, 10-6