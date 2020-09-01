Ellis leads county at Buttermilk divisional

GEORGETOWN — East Clinton’s Nathan Ellis posted the low round for Clinton County Tuesday in the SBAAC National Division match at Buttermilk Falls Golf Course.

Ellis had a 42 as the Astros finished as the overall team runnersup behind Clermont Northeasern 170 to 180.

Ellis moved into the fifth slot among individuals with a 229 total. Nick Mullen of Bethel-Tate leads the individuals with a 207 total.

Brian Miller of Blanchester is second at 211, tied with CNE’s Parker Woolery. Miller had a 43 on Tuesday.

SUMMARY

Sept 1, 2020

SBAAC National Division

Boys Golf Divisional

@Buttermilk Falls Golf Course

TEAM: Clermont Northeastern 170 East Clinton 180 Georgetown 198 Bethel-Tate 238 Felicity 240

BT: Nick Mullen 42

BL: Brian Miller 43 Bryce Bandow 51 Andrew Osborn 50

CNE: Jake Ansteatt 44 Landon Williams 50 Cooper Woolery 46 Joey Shumard 39 Parker Woolery 41 Ian Howser 56

EC: Quinten Tolle 47 Nathan Ellis 42 Cooper Rack 46 Dakota Collom 45

FEL: Austin Huston 47 Caleb Ninichuck 49 Tate Liming 71 Samuel Van Huss 78 Gabe Graul 73

GEO: Carson Mallott 48 Greg Vaughan 55 Aaron Teegarden 52 Payton Schadle 43 Hunter Sawyer 60