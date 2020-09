BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester High School boys soccer team was defeated by Clermont Northeastern 8-3 Tuesday in SBAAC National Division competition at Barbour Memorial Field.

Carter Stevens scored two goals and Colton Wilson had one goal.

Assists were credited to Stevens, Jacob Haun and Gavin Colebank.

The Wildcats are 0-4 overall and 0-3 in the National Division.