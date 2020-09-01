East Clinton posts big road win at Massie

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — With Libby Evanshine recording 18 kills, the East Clinton volleyball team handed Clinton-Massie a 3-1 loss Tuesday at the Lebanon Road gym.

“It was a hard-fought game,” EC coach Sarah Sodini said. “Massie is a tough place to play. I am so proud of the resiliency my girls showed. They did no get down on themselves when it got tough.”

Katrina Bowman had an ace, four kills, 19 assists, five blocks and three digs for East Clinton.

Gracie Evanshine posted an ace, nine kills, two blocks and seven digs. Gracie Boggs had three kills and four blocks at the net. Kami Whiteaker had two kills and a block. Jericka Boggs had three aces and eight assists. Kelsi Lilly and McKenzie Pence had one block each.

In addition to the 18 kills, Libby Evanshine had an ace, a block and nine digs. Lanie Clark had five digs and Alexis Rolfe had four digs. Lauren Hadley had a kill and a block.

