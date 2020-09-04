Week 2 Final: Clinton-Massie 57, Goshen 7

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie opened its SBAAC American Division slate with a thorough 57-7 throttling of Goshen Friday at Frank Irelan Field.

Massie’s offensive starters scored touchdowns every time they had the ball. The Falcons (2-0, 1-0) put a running clock into effect for the second half by building a 35-0 lead by the intermission.

Goshen (0-2, 0-1) cracked Massie territory just twice in the first half, fumbling to Massie the first time and reaching the CM 2 as time expired in the half. The fumble led to Massie’s fourth touchdown.

Another Goshen turnover a drive later, an interception, led to Massie’s fifth touchdown.

It went from bad to worse in the second half for the Warriors.

Massie came out in the shotgun to start the half and chewed six minutes of the running third-quarter clock with a 7-play, 55-yard drive to go up 41-0.

Goshen penetrated Massie territory on its first play of the second half only to cough up the ball again to Massie on the second play, which Brody Muterspaw scooped and scored from 48 yards out.

The Warriors’ next possession ended on a safety when a punt snap rolled out of the end zone.

Carson VanHoose housed the ensuing kickoff 67 yards to put Massie up 57-0. The score was the last of his four touchdowns on the evening.

Only a Jack Webster touchdown pass to Andrew Morris late thwarted Massie’s shutout bid.

SUMMARY

Sept 4, 2020

@Frank Irelan Field

Clinton-Massie 57, Goshen 7

G^0^0^0^7^^7

CM^14^21^22^0^^57

First Quarter

CM – Frank 5 run (McGuinness kick), 7:26.

CM – Frank 35 run (McGuinness kick), 3:04.

Second Quarter

CM – VanHoose 4 run (McGuinness kick), 9:53.

CM – VanHoose 50 run (McGuinness kick). 6:47.

CM – VanHoose 15 run (McGuinness kick), 5:26.

Third Quarter

CM – Ireland 29 run (Kick failed), 6:31.

CM – Muterspaw 48 fumble return (McGuinness kick), 5:24.

CM – Safety, 2:00.

CM – VanHoose 67 kickoff return (McGuinness kick), :54.

4th Quarter

GHS – Morris 26 pass from Brewer (Newberry kick), 7:20.

GHS CMHS

Number of Plays 47 35

Total Offense 246 396

Time of Possession 26:33 20:57

Rushing Attempts – Yards 38 – 196 33 – 379

Passing: Completions – Attempts 4 – 9 2 – 2

Passing Yards 50 17

Passing: Touchdowns – Interceptions 1 – 1 0 – 0

Fumbles – Lost 2 – 2 0 – 0

Turnovers 3 0

First Downs 11 19

First Downs – Rushing 9 19

First Downs – Passing 1 0

First Downs – Penalties 1 0

Third Down Conversions/Attempts 3/12 (25%) 1/2 (50%)

Fourth Down Conversions/Attempts 2/3 (66.7%)

Penalties – Yards 2 – 10 5 – 45

Defensive Sacks – Yards 0 – 0 1 – 3

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – Goshen:Harris 14-97, Webster 14-70, Lovins 4-13, Barrial 1-7, Mowry 3-7, Brewer 2-2. Clinton-Massie” VanHoose 11-160, Frank 6-60, Maple 3-52, Zantene 5-45, Ireland 1-29, Trampler 4-28, Hunter 1-3, McDowell 2-2.

PASSING – Goshen: Webster 4-9 50, Brewer 0-1-1 0, Total 4-10-1 50. Clinton-Massie: Zantene 2-2 17.

RECEIVING – Goshen: Morris 1-26, Lovins 1-10, Adams 1-9, Harris 1-5. Clinton-Massie: Ireland 1-11, Euton 1-6.

Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_FB2_BradenRolf_0904ec-1.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_FB2_ColtonTrampler_0904ec-1.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_FB2_DaelinMaple_0904ec-1.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_FB2_KodyZantene_0904ec-1.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_FB2_VanhooseLeap_0904ec-1.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_FB2_VanhooseMuterspaw_0904ec-1.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_FB2_BradenRolf2_0904ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_FB2_BrodyMuterspaw_0904ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_FB2_CarsonVanhoose_0904ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports Writer

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.