SBAAC Football Standings

American Division
^^All Games^^SBAAC
New Richmond^2^0^^1^0
Clinton-Massie^2^0^^1^0
Batavia^1^0^^0^0
Wilmington^1^0^^0^0
Western Brown^1^1^^0^1
Goshen^0^2^^0^1
National Division
^^All Games^^SBAAC
Fayetteville^2^0^^1^0
Blanchester^2^0^^1^0
Bethel-Tate^1^1^^1^0
Clermont NE^1^1^^0^1
East Clinton^0^2^^0^1
Williamsburg^0^2^^0^1
Week 1 Results
Clinton-Massie 42 Kettering Alter 32
Wilmington 21, East Clinton 0
Blanchester 41, Goshen 27
Batavia 22, Williamsburg 9
Western Brown 62, Hillsboro 6
New Richmond 27, Bethel-Tate 18
Clermont NE 32, Summit CD 0
Fayetteville 55, Manchester 6
Week 2 Games
Batavia at Wilmington PPD
Clinton-Massie 57 Goshen 7
Blanchester 30 Clermont NE 19
Bethel-Tate 41 East Clinton 8
New Richmond 77 Western Brown 61
Fayetteville 27 Williamsburg 0
Week 3 Games
Wilmington at Goshen
Clinton-Massie at Western Brown
Williamsburg at Blanchester
East Clinton at Fayetteville
Bethel-Tate at Clermont NE
Batavia at New Richmond