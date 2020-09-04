Posted on by

SBAAC Football Standings


photo

American Division

^^All Games^^SBAAC

New Richmond^2^0^^1^0

Clinton-Massie^2^0^^1^0

Batavia^1^0^^0^0

Wilmington^1^0^^0^0

Western Brown^1^1^^0^1

Goshen^0^2^^0^1

National Division

^^All Games^^SBAAC

Fayetteville^2^0^^1^0

Blanchester^2^0^^1^0

Bethel-Tate^1^1^^1^0

Clermont NE^1^1^^0^1

East Clinton^0^2^^0^1

Williamsburg^0^2^^0^1

Week 1 Results

Clinton-Massie 42 Kettering Alter 32

Wilmington 21, East Clinton 0

Blanchester 41, Goshen 27

Batavia 22, Williamsburg 9

Western Brown 62, Hillsboro 6

New Richmond 27, Bethel-Tate 18

Clermont NE 32, Summit CD 0

Fayetteville 55, Manchester 6

Week 2 Games

Batavia at Wilmington PPD

Clinton-Massie 57 Goshen 7

Blanchester 30 Clermont NE 19

Bethel-Tate 41 East Clinton 8

New Richmond 77 Western Brown 61

Fayetteville 27 Williamsburg 0

Week 3 Games

Wilmington at Goshen

Clinton-Massie at Western Brown

Williamsburg at Blanchester

East Clinton at Fayetteville

Bethel-Tate at Clermont NE

Batavia at New Richmond

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_LOGO-4-county-2.jpg