BHS tennis flogs Felicity 5-0

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester girls tennis team defeated Felicity 5-0 Tuesday in SBAAC National Division action on the BHS courts.

The Ladycats go to 10-2 overall, 5-0 in the National Division. Felicity is 2-5 in all matches, 2-4 against division foes.

“After playing well in the non-conference, I was interested to see if we had improved heading back in to league play,” BHS coach Matt Sexton said. “I thought we played well from top to bottom.”

Maddy Coyle dropped a set to Piper Blake in the first meeting but was a 6-3, 6-2 winner this time around. Grace Irwin and Annie Trovillo were dominant in their wins.

The second doubles pairing of Abbey Irwin and Maggie Caldwell “should be a strength for us in the second half of the season.”

SUMMARY

Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 5, Felicity 0

Singles:

1: Maddy Coyle d. Piper Blake 6-3, 6-2

2: Grace Irwin d. Emily Hardewig 6-0, 6-0

3: Annie Trovillo d. Ally Perry 6-1, 6-0

Doubles:

1: Taylor Bradley, Rianna Mueller d. Carly McClure, Tessa Ackerman 6-1, 6-4

2: Abbey Irwin, Maggie Caldwell d. Sophie Blake, Katie Johnson 6-1, 6-0