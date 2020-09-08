CNE spoils EC tennis senior night 5-0

LEES CREEK — On senior night, the East Clinton girls tennis team was defeated by Clermont Northeastern in SBAAC National Division competition.

Holly Bernard is the only senior on the EC team. Coach Doug Stehlin said she plans to attend Ohio University and major in psychology next fall.

Bernard and Myah Anteck lost a tough first doubles match 4-6, 3-6.

SUMMARY

Sept 8, 2020

@East Clinton High School

Clermont NE 5 East Clinton 0

Singles

1: Natilee Anderson was def by Ferguson 0-6, 0-6

2: EC forfeits

3: EC forfeits

Doubles

1: Holly Bernard, Myah Anteck were def by Newton, Silvers 4-6, 3-6

2: Katie Carey, Emmy Chambliss were def by Braden, Moore 0-6, 1-6