Wilmington tennis sweeps Massie 5-0

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Wilmington High School tennis team defeated Clinton-Massie 5-0 Wednesday in an SBAAC American Division match on the CM courts.
Wilmington, with a rugged non-league schedule is 5-0 against American Division rivals but just 5-5 overall.
Massie is 0-6 in the division and 0-9 in all matches.
The closest match of the day came at firs doubles where Gracie Conger and Chandni Sharma of WHS were 6-1, 6-3 winners over Mikayla Wonderly and Ella Mefford of CM.
SUMMARY
Sept 9, 2020
@Clinton-Massie High School
Wilmington 5 Clinton-Massie 0
Singles
1: Claire Burns def Vanessa Asher 6-0, 6-0
2: Jenna Taylor def Elle Dunham 6-0, 6-0
3: Emilee Pham def Kate Ceska 6-1, 6-0
Doubles
1: Gracie Conger, Chandni Sharma def Ella Mefford, Mikayla Wonderly 6-1, 6-3
2: Emma Lewis, Ella Zeigler def Emma Everitt, Sierra Reese 6-0, 6-1
Exhibition
1: Rory Housh def Layla Schurman 8-1