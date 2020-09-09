Wilmington tennis sweeps Massie 5-0

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Wilmington High School tennis team defeated Clinton-Massie 5-0 Wednesday in an SBAAC American Division match on the CM courts.

Wilmington, with a rugged non-league schedule is 5-0 against American Division rivals but just 5-5 overall.

Massie is 0-6 in the division and 0-9 in all matches.

The closest match of the day came at firs doubles where Gracie Conger and Chandni Sharma of WHS were 6-1, 6-3 winners over Mikayla Wonderly and Ella Mefford of CM.

SUMMARY

Sept 9, 2020

@Clinton-Massie High School

Wilmington 5 Clinton-Massie 0

Singles

1: Claire Burns def Vanessa Asher 6-0, 6-0

2: Jenna Taylor def Elle Dunham 6-0, 6-0

3: Emilee Pham def Kate Ceska 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

1: Gracie Conger, Chandni Sharma def Ella Mefford, Mikayla Wonderly 6-1, 6-3

2: Emma Lewis, Ella Zeigler def Emma Everitt, Sierra Reese 6-0, 6-1

Exhibition

1: Rory Housh def Layla Schurman 8-1

Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_TEN_JennaTaylor_0909ec-1.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_TEN_MeffordWonderly_0909ec-1.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_TEN_SharmaConger_0909ec-1.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_TEN_VanessaAsher_0909ec-1.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_TEN_Wilmington_0909ec-1.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark