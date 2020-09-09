Cole leads ‘Cane over ‘Cats at Elks

WILMINGTON — Led by Dylan Cole, the Wilmington High School boys golf team defeated Blanchester Wednesday at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

Cole was the match medalist with a 42, a 6-over par score on the 2,780-yard front nine.

Blanchester had just three golfers on hand and the team total was 144. Wilmington’s top three totaled 130.

For the Wildcats, Brian Miller posted the low score with a 45. Andrew Osborn had a 48 and Bryce Bandow carded a 51.

For Wilmington, Bradley Leathley come in with a 43 and Brandon Conley posted a 45. Braden Harmeling shot a 47. Jaden Snyder had a 48 and Devon Snyder shot a 51.