Ladycats stay unbeaten in National with 5-0 win

BLANCHESTER — In a battle of teams going in opposite directions, Blanchester defeated East Clinton 5-0 Thursday in SBAAC National Division play on the BHS courts.

“I thought it was a pretty solid performance,” BHS coach Matt Sexton said. “The goal is to play our best tennis in league play and I think we accomplished that goal in this match.”

Blanchester is 6-0 in the National while East Clinton is 0-5. The Ladycats are 11-2 overall.

EC coach Doug Stehlin said his squad is showing improvement. He added Emmy Chambliss “gave her best effort against one of the top singles players in the division.”

SUMMARY

Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 5, East Clinton 0

Singles

1: Maddy Coyle def Emmy Chambliss 6-0, 6-0

2: Grace Irwin won by forfeit

3: Annie Trovillo won by forfeit

Doubles:

1: Taylor Bradley, Rianna Mueller def Holly Bernard, Mayah Anteck 6-2, 6-0

2: Abbey Irwin, Leah Boegeman def Katie Carey, Natilee Anderson 6-3, 6-0