ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie Middle School golf team defeated Middletown Christian 178 to 199 Tuesday at Majestic Springs Golf Course.

The Falcons, now 2-0 on the year, will host Bellbrook Tuesday.

Against MC, Owen Goodwin was match medalist with a 35.

Andy Steed posted a 37. Hayden Schram had a 51 and Gabe Black came in at 55. Brandon Bowling shot a 57 and Cayden Smith carded a 62.