‘Burg wins battle of National volleyball top spot

WILLIAMSBURG — In a battle for the top spot in the SBAAC National Division, Williamsburg defeated East Clinton 25-20, 25-20, 25-20.

East Clinton is 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the division.

Williamsburg is 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the division.

“We played well but did not execute when we needed to,” EC coach Sarah Sodini said. “Our serve receive was off. Gracie Boggs and Kelsi Lilly did an excellent job in the middle. Lydia Kessler and Lauren Hadley came off the bench and played well. All we can do is learn and move forward.”

Boggs had two kills and four blocks at the net while Lilly had two kills, an assist and two blocks. Kessler finished with two digs while Hadley had a block.

Katrina Bowman had two aces, three kills, 16 assists and a dig. Gracie Evanshine had five aces, six kills, two assists and eight digs. Kami Whiteaker contributed two kills, two blocks and a dig. Jericka Boggs chipped in with five assists. Libby Evanshine had two aces, 13 kills and three digs. Lanie Clark had five digs and Alexis Rolfe totaled six digs.