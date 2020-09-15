6-under par 29 wins Senior outing at Elks

The team of Dick Mitchener, Rich Myers, Carl Wright and Gary Schrader had a 6-under par 29 Tuesday and won the Senior Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners had birdies on Nos. 11, 12, 14, 15, 16 and 17.

The rest of the field:

• 29: D Bullock, Eric Keltner, Mike Gross, John Faul.

• 31: Jim Jones, Steve Olinger, Mark Hess.

• 31: Kathy Keltner, Rocky Long, Mike Hubbell, Bill Ross.

• 31: Gary Bishop, Don Sicurella, French Hatfield, Herb Johnson.

• 32: Dave Miller Rusty Smethwick, Jim Doak, Bruce Barrett.

• 33: Jim Luck, Dave Doyle, Kenny Hill, Keith Hill.

• 33: Doggie Anderson, Fred Stern, Pete Fentress.