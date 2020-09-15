Lady Hurricane edges Lady Broncos 3-2

WILMINGTON — With a 3-2 win over Western Brown, the Wilmington High School tennis team remained unbeaten in SBAAC American Division play.
Wilmington is 7-6 in all matches but 7-0 against AMerican Division teams.
Western Brown is 5-11 overall, 2-6 in the league.
The Lady Hurricane will have another tough non-league match Wednesday when they travel to Division II state-ranked No. 5 Eaton.
SUMMARY
Sept 15, 2020
@Wilmington High School
Wilmington 3 Western Brown 2
Singles
1: Claire Burns def Madisea Kirk 6-0, 6-0
2: Jenna Taylor def Liz Young 6-1, 6-2
3: Emilee Pham def Sydney Jackson 6-1, 6-1
Doubles
1: Gracie Conger, Emma Lewis were def by Brooklyn Miller, Shelby Kutler 4-6, 2-6
2: Rory Housh, Chandni Sharma were def Haylee Steele, Cassidy Luttrell 4-6, 4-6