Lady Hurricane edges Lady Broncos 3-2

WILMINGTON — With a 3-2 win over Western Brown, the Wilmington High School tennis team remained unbeaten in SBAAC American Division play.

Wilmington is 7-6 in all matches but 7-0 against AMerican Division teams.

Western Brown is 5-11 overall, 2-6 in the league.

The Lady Hurricane will have another tough non-league match Wednesday when they travel to Division II state-ranked No. 5 Eaton.

SUMMARY

Sept 15, 2020

@Wilmington High School

Wilmington 3 Western Brown 2

Singles

1: Claire Burns def Madisea Kirk 6-0, 6-0

2: Jenna Taylor def Liz Young 6-1, 6-2

3: Emilee Pham def Sydney Jackson 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

1: Gracie Conger, Emma Lewis were def by Brooklyn Miller, Shelby Kutler 4-6, 2-6

2: Rory Housh, Chandni Sharma were def Haylee Steele, Cassidy Luttrell 4-6, 4-6