BHS unbeaten, headed to league tourney in first place

OWENSVILLE — In a battle of the top two teams in the SBAAC National Division, the Blanchester tennis team defeated Clermont Northeastern 4-1 Tuesday afternoon.

Blanchester is 7-0 in the National Division while CNE goes to 6-2. The Ladycats are 13-2 overall; CNE is 6-6.

“I was sure CNE would be very motivated with us coming to town,” BHS coach Matt Sexton said. “They played very well. We did what we had to do to get the job done and that was the most important thing.”

Maddy Coyle, the BHS first singles player, lost the first three games then reeled off 12 straight game wins and took the match 6-3, 6-0.

“She was dominant after the sluggish start,” Sexton said of Coyle. As for the rest of the singles players, both victorious, Sexton said, ” Grace (Irwin) played very well from start to finish. Annie (Trovillo) was a little tight, but her opponent played a very smart match. Annie hasn’t really had many tough matches, so I was proud of the way she handled this one.”

Taylor Bradley and Rianna Mueller at first doubles rounded out the win.

“First doubles started off a little slow, but I thought they really played well from the end of the second set on,” Sexton said. “Second doubles was a good battle that could have gone either way.”

The league tournament is set for 9 a.m. Monday at Wilmington High School. Sexton said to win the title his team just needs to take care of business.

Coyle (7-0), Irwin (7-0), Trovillo (7-0) and Bradley/Mueller (6-0) are all unbeaten in league play.

SUMMARY

Sept 15, 2020

@Clermont NE High School

Blanchester 4, Clermont Northeastern 1

Singles

1: Maddy Coyle (B) d. Alyssa Ferguson 6-3, 6-0

2: Grace Irwin (B) d. Mackenzie Turner 6-1, 6-0

3: Annie Trovillo (B) d. Madison Turner 7-6(3), 6-4

Doubles

1: Taylor Bradley, Rianna Mueller (B) d. Abby Silvers, Hannah Newton 6-7(2), 6-4, 6-2

2: Lilly Braden, Zoe Moore (C) d. Abbey Irwin, Leah Boegeman 3-6, 6-2, 6-3