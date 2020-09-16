EC tennis drops pair to Hillsboro, Felicity

The East Clinton tennis team lost a pair of matches this week.

On Wednesday, the Astros traveled to Felicity Wednesday and dropped a 5-0 SBAAC National Division match.

East Clinton lost to Hillsboro on Tuesday. “Hillsboro probably was the best teams that we have seen this season and they really played well,” EC coach Doug Stehlin said.

SUMMARY

Sept 15, 2020

@Felicity High School

Felicity 5, East Clinton 0

Singles

1: Katie Carey was def by Piper Blake 6-0, 6-2

2: Emmy Chambliss was def by Emily Hardewig 6-1, 6-0

3: Natilee Anderson was def by Ally Perry 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

1: East Clinton forfeits

2: East Clinton forfeits

–

Sept 14, 2020

@East Clinton High School

Hillsboro 5, East Clinton 0

Singles

1: Myah Anteck was def by Sara Newsome 6-0, 6-0

2: East Clinton forfeits

3: East Clinton forfeits

Doubles

1: Holly Bernard, Katie Carey were def by Alexandra Crago, Abigail Koogler 6-0, 6-3

2: Natilee Anderson, Emmy Chambliss were def by Caroline Crouch, Haley Norman 6-1, 6-0